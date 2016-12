Bella Gaia

Warning!

"Allow Blocked Content"

Menu may have been blocked by IE-SP2's active content option. This browser feature blocks JavaScript from running locally on your computer.This warning will not display once the menu is on-line. To enable the menu locally, click the yellow bar above, and selectTo permanently enable active content locally...



1: Select 'Tools' --> 'Internet Options' from the IE menu.

2: Click the 'Advanced' tab.

3: Check the 2nd option under 'Security' in the tree (Allow active content to run in files on my computer.)