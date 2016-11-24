Loading...
FEATURE

Bella Gaia





A unforgettable video by director and composer, Kenji Williams, compiling views from NASA and other sources of the Bella Gaia, the beautiful Earth.


The video was supported by NASA, the Baum Foundation, the Foundation for Global Community, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and is a production of Remedy Arts, LLC.

Please share this wonderful and unique view of the Earth and its environment.





Posted by The Environmentalist at 11/24/2016 11:45:00 AM

