President Obama's Next Four Years

Lost in the election's afterglow for Democrats and deep funk of Republicans is the hard work to be done and how much the president's success -- which, by definition, is the country's success -- depends on how many of us will have the president's back for the next four years.





President Obama referred to this point in his historic election night speech when he said: "So let us summon a new spirit of patriotism, of responsibility, where each of us resolves to pitch in and work harder and look after not only ourselves, but each other."





He then added: "The role of citizen in our democracy does not end with your vote. America's never been about what can be done for us. It's about what can be done by us, together."





This is the message every American needs to consider, to face the truth that, prior to the election -- over the last four years -- citizens, democrats included, didn't always have this president's back. There are reasons. The recession, people trying to survive. Ideology. Misinformation. Disagreement. There was also a strange abdication, the sense by some who voted for him that now he can make change.





It doesn't work that way.



