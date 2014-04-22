It's Earth Day!

From Earthday.org: Our planet is at a turning point. The massive global migration underway now from countryside to cities will demand huge investments in energy, water, materials, waste, food distribution, and transportation over the next 25 years. If the correct investments are made now, this unique opportunity will be the catalyst for dramatic changes in the built environment and the fight against carbon emissions and climate change.
The Electoral College - The current Electoral College Map The history of why Hamilton and Adams put the Electoral College in the Constitution tells a different story than is gener...