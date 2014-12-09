National Climate Assessment Report: Climate Change is Here

the Third National Climate Assessment, the authoritative and comprehensive report on climate change and its impacts in the United States.
Evidence for changes in Earth’s climate can be found from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans. Researchers from around the world have compiled this evidence using satellites, weather balloons, thermometers at surface stations, and many other types of observing systems that monitor the Earth’s weather and climate. The sum total of this evidence tells an unambiguous story: the planet is warming.
