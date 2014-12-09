Loading...
HOME
POLITICS
CLIMATE
BUSINESS
SCIENCE
WORLD
HISTORY
LIFESTYLE
EDITORIAL
RESOURCES
CONTACT

FEATURE

National Climate Assessment Report: Climate Change is Here





AnswerTips-Enabled


In May 2014, the U.S. Global Change Research Program released the Third National Climate Assessment, the authoritative and comprehensive report on climate change and its impacts in the United States.

Evidence for changes in Earth’s climate can be found from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans. Researchers from around the world have compiled this evidence using satellites, weather balloons, thermometers at surface stations, and many other types of observing systems that monitor the Earth’s weather and climate. The sum total of this evidence tells an unambiguous story: the planet is warming.



More at www.globalchange.gov





Posted by The Environmentalist at 12/09/2014 09:12:00 AM

Labels: , , ,



SUBSCRIBE TO: POSTS (RSS)
Subscribe to: Newsletter (Email)

IN THIS ISSUE