FEATURE

Alexander Gerst’s Earth Timelapses





Watch Earth roll by through the perspective of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst in this six-minute timelapse video from space. Combining 12 500 images taken by Alexander during his six-month Blue Dot mission on the International Space Station this Ultra High Definition video shows the best our beautiful planet has to offer.





Posted by The Environmentalist at 12/27/2014 11:41:00 PM



