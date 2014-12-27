The Electoral College - The current Electoral College Map The history of why Hamilton and Adams put the Electoral College in the Constitution tells a different story than is gener...
Alexander Gerst’s Earth Timelapses
Watch Earth roll by through the perspective of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst in this six-minute timelapse video from space. Combining 12 500 images taken by Alexander during his six-month Blue Dot mission on the International Space Station this Ultra High Definition video shows the best our beautiful planet has to offer.
Posted by The Environmentalist at 12/27/2014 11:41:00 PM
